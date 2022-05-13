Purchase Access

May 13

Baseball

Ontario @ Mcloughlin, 3 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Mcloughlin, 5 p.m. (PT)

Vale vs. Irrigon, 2 p.m.

Vale vs. Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa/Elgin, 3 p.m. (PT)

Softball

Ontario @ Mcloughlin, 3 p.m. (PT)

Ontario @ Mcloughlin, 5 p.m. (PT)

Vale vs. Irrigon, 2 p.m.

Vale vs. Irrigon, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Joseph/Enterprise/Wallowa, 3 p.m. (PT)

Track and Field

3A Special District 3 Championships, @La Pine, 3 p.m. (PT)

SRV Championships, 2:30 p.m.

WIC Championships, 9 a.m.

Tennis

GOL Championships, @Baker City, TBD

SRV Districts, TBD

Special District Championships, TBD

May 14

Baseball

2A State Play-in: TBD

Softball

3A State Play-in: Payette vs. Buhl, @Mountain Home, 1 p.m.

Track and Field

3A Special District 3 Championships, @La Pine, 3 p.m. (PT)

GOL Championships, @Baker City, 10 a.m.

WIC Championships, 9 a.m.

Tennis

GOL Championships, @Baker City, TBD

SRV Districts, TBD

Special District Championships, TBD



