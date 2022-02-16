Purchase Access

Feb. 16

Boy’s Basketball

• WIC District Tournament: No. 5 New Plymouth @ No. 8 Vision Charter, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17

Girl’s Basketball

• 2022 IHSAA State Tournament: #6 Fruitland vs. #3 Teton, 5 p.m.

• 2022 IHSAA State Tournament: #4 Weiser vs. #5 Parma

• HDL League Tournament: #6 Four Rivers @ #3 Prairie City, 7 p.m. (PT)

• HDL League Tournament: #4 Adrian vs. #5 Huntington, 1 p.m.

• EOL League Championship: Nyssa vs. Burns, 6 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

• HDL League Tournament: #5 Four Rivers @ #4 Prairie City, 2:45 p.m. (PT)

Wrestling

• District 3 Girls Wrestling Tournament, @Caldwell HS, TBD

Feb. 18

Boy’s Basketball

• EOL League Championship: Vale vs. Umatilla, 6 p.m.

• HDL League Tournament: #2 Adrian vs. Winner of Game 2

Wrestling

• OSAA 3A Special District 1 Tournament, TBD

