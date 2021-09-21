Wednesday, September 22

Cross Country

Payette Open, @ McCain Middle School

Thursday, September 23

Volleyball

Fruitland @ Payette, 6:30 p.m.

Weiser vs. Parma, 6:30 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, 7:30 p.m.

Nyssa vs. Burns, 6:30 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Fruitland vs. McCall, 5:30 p.m.

Weiser @ Payette, 5:30 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Ontario @ Weiser, 4 p.m.

Fruitland @ Ambrose, 5:30 p.m.

Payette @ McCall, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 24

Football

Payette @ Parma, 7 p.m.

Fruitland @ Weiser, 7 p.m.

New Plymouth @ Vale, 7 p.m.

Ontario vs. Burns, 7 p.m.

Adrian vs. Imbler, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

Nyssa vs. Irrigon, 3 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Nyssa vs. Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Triple Threat Showcase, TBD

Adrian vs, Harper Charter, 4 p.m.

Adrian vs. Huntington, 4 p.m.

