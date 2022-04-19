Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

April 19

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, @Luby Park, 5 p.m.

Vale @ Nyssa, 5 p.m.

Ontario @ Burns, 5 p.m. (PT)

Softball

New Plymouth vs. Vision Charter, @Pip Dreams Park, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Ontario Quad Meet, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Fruitland @ Parma, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Four Rivers, 4 p.m.

Payette vs. Weiser, 4 p.m.

Ontario @ Homedale, 4 p.m.

April 20

Baseball

Nyssa vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Payette, 5 p.m.

Softball

Nyssa vs. Nampa Christian, 5 p.m.

Fruitland @ McCall-Donnelly, 5 p.m.

Weiser @ Payette, 5 p.m.

Golf

Homedale SRV (9), @River Bend Golf Course, 3 p.m.



Tags

Load comments