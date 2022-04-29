Purchase Access

April 29

Baseball

New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, @Storey Park, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 3 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Umatilla, 1 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Umatilla, 3 p.m. (PT)

Ontario vs. La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ontario vs. La Grande, 5 p.m.

Softball

New Plymouth @ Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 3 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Umatilla, 1 p.m. (PT)

Vale @ Umatilla, 3 p.m. (PT)

Ontario vs. La Grande, 3 p.m.

Ontario vs. La Grande, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Don Walker Invitational, @Nyssa HS, 2 p.m.

YMCA Invitational, @Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

La Grande Boys Invitational (18), TBA

SRV Parma, 3 p.m.

Tennis

Capital Invitational, TBD

April 30

Baseball

Fruitland vs. Cole Valley, @Storey Park, 1 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Parma, 11 a.m.

New Plymouth vs. Parma, 1 p.m.

Tennis

Capital Invitational, TBD

Nyssa @ McLoughlin, 1 p.m. (PT)

Track and Field

St. Alphonsus Invitational, Noon

YMCA Invitational, 9:30 a.m.



