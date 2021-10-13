Sorry, an error occurred.
Oct. 13
Volleyball
Weiser @ McCall, 6:30 p.m.
Adrian @ Prairie City/Burnt River, 4 p.m. (PT)
Adrian vs. Dayville/Monument, @ Prairie City 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Winston Tilzey Invitational, 5 p.m.
Bug Town, TBA
Oct. 14
Fruitland vs. Homedale, 6:30 p.m.
Weiser vs. McCall, 6:30 p.m.
Payette @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.
New Plymouth @ Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.
Boise City Cross Country Meet, TBA
Oct. 15
Football
Payette @ Fruitland, 7 p.m.
Weiser @ Homedale, 7 p.m.
New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 7 p.m.
Nyssa @ Burns, 7 p.m. (PT)
Ontario vs. Baker City, 7 p.m. (MT)
Vale vs. McLoughlin, 7 p.m. (MT)
Adrian vs. Elgin, 7 p.m. (MT)
Nyssa @ Umatilla, 5:30 p.m. (PT)
Adrian vs. Jordan Valley, 5 p.m. (MT)
Men’s Soccer
Four Rivers @ Riverside, 3 p.m. (PT)
Nyssa @ Irrigon, 2 p.m. (PT)
Women’s Soccer
Four Rivers @ Riverside, 1 p.m. (PT)
Nyssa @ Irrigon, 4 p.m. (PT)
