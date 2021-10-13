Oct. 13

Volleyball

Weiser @ McCall, 6:30 p.m.

Adrian @ Prairie City/Burnt River, 4 p.m. (PT)

Adrian vs. Dayville/Monument, @ Prairie City 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Winston Tilzey Invitational, 5 p.m.

Bug Town, TBA

Oct. 14

Volleyball

Fruitland vs. Homedale, 6:30 p.m.

Weiser vs. McCall, 6:30 p.m.

Payette @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.

New Plymouth @ Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Boise City Cross Country Meet, TBA

Oct. 15

Football

Payette @ Fruitland, 7 p.m.

Weiser @ Homedale, 7 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, 7 p.m.

Nyssa @ Burns, 7 p.m. (PT)

Ontario vs. Baker City, 7 p.m. (MT)

Vale vs. McLoughlin, 7 p.m. (MT)

Adrian vs. Elgin, 7 p.m. (MT)

Volleyball

Nyssa @ Umatilla, 5:30 p.m. (PT)

Adrian vs. Jordan Valley, 5 p.m. (MT)

Men’s Soccer

Four Rivers @ Riverside, 3 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 2 p.m. (PT)

Women’s Soccer

Four Rivers @ Riverside, 1 p.m. (PT)

Nyssa @ Irrigon, 4 p.m. (PT)

