March 16

Baseball

• New Plymouth vs. Homedale, 5 p.m.

Softball

• Nyssa vs. Melba, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

• New Plymouth Spring Opener, 1 p.m.

March 17

Baseball

• Vale @ Cole Valley, 5 p.m.

Softball

• Fruitland @ Melba, 5 p.m.

• Vale @ Ontario, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

• Ontario Ice Breaker, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

• Fruitland vs. Owyhee, 4 p.m.

• Nyssa @ Payette, 4 p.m.

• Vale vs. La Grande, 4 p.m.

March 18

Baseball

• Bill Betts Tournament: Fruitland vs. Sugar-Salem, 6 p.m.

• Bill Betts Tournament: Weiser vs. Firth, 1 p.m.

• Bill Betts Tournament: New Plymouth vs. Melba, 3 p.m.

• Bill Betts Tournament: Payette vs. Marsing, 5 p.m.

• Ontario vs. McCall-Donnelly, Noon

• Ontario vs. McCall-Donnelly, 2 p.m.

Softball

• Weiser vs. Baker City, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

• Diana Thurmond Invitational, @Harper, 11 a.m.



