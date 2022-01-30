Purchase Access

Prep Schedule

Jan. 31

Women’s Basketball

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

• Ontario @ Burns, 5:30 (PT)

• Nyssa vs. Umatilla 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1

Men’s Basketball

• Payette @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.

• Fruitland @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.

• Weiser vs. Homedale, 7:30 p.m.

• Four Rivers @ Adrian, 7:30 p.m.

• Vale vs. Umatilla, 5:30 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Baker City, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

• Four Rivers @ Adrian, 6 p.m.

• Vale vs. Umatilla, 4 p.m.

• Nyssa vs. Baker City, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

• Weiser @ Fruitland Dual, 5:30 p.m.

