Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Feb. 25

Boy’s Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: Vale vs. Amity, @Vale, 6 p.m.

1A OSAA State Tournament: No. 11 Adrian @ No. 6 Rogue Valley, 3 p.m. (PT)

Wrestling

3A IHSAA Wrestling State Championships, @Holt Arena in Pocatello, ID, 9:30 a.m.

2A IHSAA Wrestling State Championships, @Holt Arena in Pocatello, ID, 9:30 a.m.

Feb. 26

Girl’s Basketball

3A OSAA State Tournament: No. 2 Nyssa vs. No. 15 Clatskanie, 1 p.m.

3A OSAA State Tournament: No. 12 Vale @ No. 5 Santiam Christiam, 2 p.m. (PT)

Wrestling

4A OSAA Wrestling State Championships, @Cascade HS, TBD

3A OSAA Wrestling State Championships, @La Pine HS, TBD

2A/1A OSAA Wrestling State Championships, @Culver HS, TBD

OSAA Girls Wrestling State Championships, @Culver HS, TBD

Tags

Load comments