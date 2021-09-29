Wednesday, September 29

Volleyball

Ontario vs. La Grande, 7 p.m.

Fruitland @ Homedale, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Ontario vs. Baker City, 5 p.m.

Thursday, September 30

Men’s Soccer

Payette @ Weiser, 5:30 p.m.

Fruitland vs. McCall, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Ontario @ Baker City, 5 p.m.

Payette vs. Weiser, 5:30 p.m.

Fruitland @ McCall, 5:30 p.m.

Four Rivers @ Echo/Stanfield, 4 p.m.

Nyssa @ Umatilla, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Payette @ Weiser, 6:30 p.m.

Fruitland @ McCall, 6:30 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Nampa Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 1

Football

Fruitland vs. McCall, 7p.m.

Payette vs. Weiser, 7 p.m.

New Plymouth vs. Nampa Christian, 7 p.m.

Ontario @ Vale, 7 p.m.

Nyssa @ Baker City, 7 p.m.

Adrian vs. Powder Valley, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Nyssa vs. Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Vale vs. Umatilla, 1 p.m.

Adrian vs. Powder Valley, 4 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Nyssa @ Umatilla, 4 p.m.

Tags

Load comments