Oct. 19

Volleyball

• Nyssa vs. Irrigon, 5 p.m. (MT)

SRV District Tournament

• Payette @ Homedale, 6 p.m.

• Weiser vs. McCall, 6 p.m.

• Fruitland vs. Parma, 6 p.m.

WIC District Tournament

• New Plymouth vs. Cole Valley, @ Nampa, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

• Ontario vs. Baker City, 5 p.m. (MT)

Cross Country

• SRV District Meet @ Fruitland, 4 p.m.

Oct. 20

Women’s Soccer

• Ontario vs. Baker City, 4 p.m. (MT)

Volleyball

• Nyssa vs. Grant Union, 5 p.m. (MT)

Cross Country

• WIC District Meet, @ Eagle Island State Park, 3:45 p.m.

• Pioneer Run, @ McLoughlin High School, TBD

