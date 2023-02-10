Prep Schedule Feb. 10-12 Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAYBoys BasketballParma @ Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.Payette vs. McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.Four Rivers @ Harper Charter, 7:30 p.m.Adrian vs. Jordan Valley, 7:30 p.m.Ontario @ Baker, 7:30 p.m. (PT)Girls BasketballAdrian vs. Jordan Valley, 6 p.m.Ontario @ Baker, 6 p.m. (PT)SATURDAYBoys BasketballWeiser @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.Vale vs. Burns, 3:30 p.m.Adrian vs. Crane, 3:45 p.m.Four Rivers vs. Jordan Valley, 6:30 p.m.Girls BasketballIHSAA 3A State Play-In Game: Fruitland vs. Teton, @Burley HS, 3 p.m.Vale vs. Burns, 2 p.m.Adrian vs. Crane, 2:15 p.m.Four Rivers vs. Jordan Valley, 5 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Holiday Noon Snake River Vale Parma Crossover Prep Boy Hydrography Wrestling Riverside Mountain View River Eagle Girl Botany Burn Harper Charter Baker City Gooding Tournament Invitational Inorganic Chemistry Jewelry Trade Sports Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
