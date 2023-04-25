Baseball
Payette at Mountain Home, 5 p.m.
Adrian vs. Weston McEwen/Griswold, at Baker HS, 3 p.m.
Nyssa vs. Burns, 5 p.m.
Softball
Vale vs. La Grande, 5 p.m.
Nyssa vs. Burns/Crane, 5 p.m.
Adrian at Union/Cove, at Union HS, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
Ontario/Vale/Baker Tri-meet, at Ontario HS, 4 p.m.
Ranchers Invitational, at Crane HS, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
SRV Meet, at Scotch Pines Golf Course, 3 p.m.
La Grande Girls Invitational, TBD
Tennis
Payette vs. Homedale, 4:30 p.m.
Weiser at Parma, 4:30 p.m.
Ontario at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Weiser at Homedale, 5 p.m.
Fruitland at Payette, 5 p.m.
New Plymouth at Marsing, 5 p.m.
Adrian vs. Union/Cove, at Union HS, 5 p.m.
Vale at Four Rivers, 4 p.m.
