Girls Basketball - Tuesday

Fruitland 60 

Homedale 40

The Homedale Lady Trojans came to visit the Grizzlies’ den on Tuesday, hoping to return home with a win afterward. But the Lady Grizzlies saw through the Trojans’ horse of strategy and fended them off with a 60-40 defeat. 

Abbi Roubidoux and Payton Fritts led scoring for Fruitland, each with 15 points. Maddi Fritts followed with 11 points, and Shania Futter brought in a lucky 7 points.

