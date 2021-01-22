Girls Basketball - Tuesday
Fruitland 60
Homedale 40
The Homedale Lady Trojans came to visit the Grizzlies’ den on Tuesday, hoping to return home with a win afterward. But the Lady Grizzlies saw through the Trojans’ horse of strategy and fended them off with a 60-40 defeat.
Abbi Roubidoux and Payton Fritts led scoring for Fruitland, each with 15 points. Maddi Fritts followed with 11 points, and Shania Futter brought in a lucky 7 points.
