Football
Vikings pecked by Hawks
La Pine 24
Vale 18
The Vale Vikings charted a course to La Pine to take on the Hawks on Friday, but found themselves sailing into the wind as they met the Hawks. La Pine saw smooth sailing, picking up eight points in each of the first three quarters. Vale had a strong second quarter, bringing in 18 points, but struggled to find their bearings otherwise.
Tanner Steele, John Wolfe and Brayden Gregory each scored a touchdown for Vale. Dylan Hankey led the Hawks’ winning ways with 14 points, followed by Colton Campbell with 10.
