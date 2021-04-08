Tennis
Panthers serve defeat to Grizzlies
OVERALL: Parma - 9, Fruitland - 3,
BOYS: Parma - 4.5, Fruitland - 1.5
GIRLS: Parma - 4.5, Fruitland - 1.5
The Fruitland High School tennis teams suffered a setback against Parma, when they dropped in on the Panthers’ claw Tuesday, with Panthers beating Grizzlies 3 to 1 in the day’s play. Following is a rundown of how the teams performed.
Boys Singles:
No. 1 - Hayden Ankenbauer, Parma defeated Kade Farmer, Fruitland, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 - Will McComb, Fruitland defeated Tate Oberg, Parma, 7-6 (6), 6-1 , -;
No. 3 - Bryant Sitts, Parma defeated Andrew Jensen, Fruitland, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
Girls Singles:
No. 1 - Austyn Harris, Parma defeated Audrey Saba, Fruitland, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2 - Lexi Atkinson, Parma defeated Grace Davis, Fruitland, 6-3 , 4-6 , 7-5 ;
No. 3 - Larissa Concidine, Fruitland defeated Makayla Searle, Parma, 5-7 , 6-4 , 6-3 ;
Boys Doubles:
No. 1 - Garrett Weber, Parma - Quinn Dodge, Parma defeated Miles Davis, Fruitland - Alex Hanigan, Fruitland, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 - Jake Gentry, Parma - Bronson Beus, Parma defeated Jeffrey Swann, Fruitland - Micah Woods, Fruitland, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
Girls Doubles:
No. 1 - Maryn Wagstaff, Parma - Katelyn Leavitt, Parma defeated Ellie Baker, Fruitland - Kennedy Phillips, Fruitland, 7-6 (4), 3-6 , 6-4 ;
No. 2 - Brooklyn Mann, Parma - Hailey Sitts, Parma defeated Morgan Bruton, Fruitland - Halle Drollinger, Fruitland, 4-6 , 7-5 , 6-1 ;
Mixed Doubles
No. 1 - Grace Huff, Fruitland - Trey Buster, Fruitland defeated Karli Hancock, ParmaL - Evan Weber, Parma, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2 - Julie Page, Parma - Braxtyn Wagstaff, Parma defeated Janice Roundy, Fruitland - Aidan Huhtala, Fruitland, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
