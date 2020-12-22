GIRLS BASKETBALL
Caldwell upsets Fruitland, 45-36
The Lady Grizzlies found themselves unable to fend off a Cougar attack on Dec. 16, as the girls of Caldwell came to visit Fruitland. Caldwell would leave their claw marks on Fruitland, in the form of a 45-36 defeat
Maddi Fritts brought in 12 points for Fruitland, the Grizzlies’ highest-scorer for the day.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fruitland breezes by Caldwell, 58-42
Fruitland Boys Basketball team were able to breeze by Caldwell on Dec. 17 with a final score of 58-42, scoring 32 points to Caldwell’s 16 in the first half. Caldwell came back strong in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to Fruitland’s 7. But in the final quarter it was a tight contest with Fruitland earning 17 points, and Caldwell earning 14.
The top-scorers for the game included Fruitland players Hyrum Lindsey, who scored 21 points, Tyler Capps, who got 14 points, and Dylon Watson who earned 11 points. Caldwell’s Mason Martin scored 13 points, with three 3-pointers.
Grizzlies bests Nampa High, 66-44
Fruitland Boys Basketball took to the road on Dec. 18 to pay Nampa, where they won 66-44.
Though they fell behind in the first quarter, the Grizzlies got their momentum back in the second quarter and in the second half came back with full force, scoring nearly three times more than Nampa in the final quarter.
Fruitland’s Hyrum Lindsey and Dylon Watson were the top scorers in the game earning 25 and 14 points points, respectively. Nampa’s Trace Hoopi earned 12 points for his team.
Fruitland falls to Columbia
Fruitland Grizzlies played a neck-and-neck contest at Columbia on Dec. 19, tied up at 56 points each after the fourth quarter. In overtime, Columbia settled the competition, 72-65.
Fruitland was able to stay two points ahead of Columbia in the first two quarters, but in the third quarter, Columbia closed the gap, earning four more points. In the final quarter, each team racked up 12 points. In Overtime, Fruitland was able to gain 9 points, but it wasn’t a match for Columia’s 16 points.
Top-scorers in the game from Fruitland include Hyrum Lindsey with 23 points and Dylon Watson with 16.
Top-scorers for Columbia include Jaylen Alexander with 20 points, Jack Keller, with 15, and Johnny White, with 12.
