Cross country
Fruitland Tri-meet
Boys team results
1. Fruitland, 20
2. Weiser, 65
4. Payette, 79
Boys top placers
1. Colton Sams, Fruitland: 18:36
2. Abraham Marquez, Fruitland: 18:41
3. Ben Hathhorn, Weiser: 19:01
4. Atticus Andersen, Fruitland: 19:20
6. Ethan Starr, Fruitland: 20:08
7. Everett McCullough, Fruitland: 20:08
8. Jacob Pett, Fruitland: 20:40
9. Gabe Monize, Payette: 20:45
10. Brodie Greif, Fruitland: 20:45
Girls team results
1. Weiser, 15
Girls top placers
1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland: 20:37
2. Kendall Rynearson, Weiser: 23:22
3. Braylee Peterson, Fruitland: 23:52
4. Libbie Rynearson, Weiser: 24:29
5. Emily Abramson, Weiser: 24:56
6. Mackenzie Malson, Fruitland: 25:14
8. Kiearra Hoobery, Weiser: 25:28
9. Kimberlyn Mumma, Payette: 26:07
