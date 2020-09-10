Cross country

Fruitland Tri-meet

Boys team results

1. Fruitland, 20

2. Weiser, 65

4. Payette, 79

Boys top placers

1. Colton Sams, Fruitland: 18:36

2. Abraham Marquez, Fruitland: 18:41

3. Ben Hathhorn, Weiser: 19:01

4. Atticus Andersen, Fruitland: 19:20

6. Ethan Starr, Fruitland: 20:08

7. Everett McCullough, Fruitland: 20:08

8. Jacob Pett, Fruitland: 20:40

9. Gabe Monize, Payette: 20:45

10. Brodie Greif, Fruitland: 20:45

Girls team results

1. Weiser, 15

Girls top placers

1. Emma Hillam, Fruitland: 20:37

2. Kendall Rynearson, Weiser: 23:22

3. Braylee Peterson, Fruitland: 23:52

4. Libbie Rynearson, Weiser: 24:29

5. Emily Abramson, Weiser: 24:56

6. Mackenzie Malson, Fruitland: 25:14

8. Kiearra Hoobery, Weiser: 25:28

9. Kimberlyn Mumma, Payette: 26:07

