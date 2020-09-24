Cross country

Payette Invitational (McCain MS)

Girls team scores

2. New Plymouth, 41

Top local placers

4. Emma Austin, New Plymouth: 23:22

5. Emma Hillam, Fruitland: 24:11

7. Mackenzie Malson, Fruitland: 25:08

Boys team scores

3. Fruitland, 71

4. New Plymouth, 84

6. Payette, 160

Top local placers

5. Colton Sams, Fruitland: 18:50

6. Abraham Marquez, Fruitland: 19:00

8. Hiatt Beus, New Plymouth: 19:38

9. Dallan Esplin, New Plymouth: 19:50

