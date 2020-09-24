Cross country
Payette Invitational (McCain MS)
Girls team scores
2. New Plymouth, 41
Top local placers
4. Emma Austin, New Plymouth: 23:22
5. Emma Hillam, Fruitland: 24:11
7. Mackenzie Malson, Fruitland: 25:08
Boys team scores
3. Fruitland, 71
4. New Plymouth, 84
6. Payette, 160
Top local placers
5. Colton Sams, Fruitland: 18:50
6. Abraham Marquez, Fruitland: 19:00
8. Hiatt Beus, New Plymouth: 19:38
9. Dallan Esplin, New Plymouth: 19:50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.