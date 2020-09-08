Girls soccer

Fruitland 9, Payette 0

In the first half of Tuesday’s game, the Fruitland offense was attacking at full speed with chance after chance at the goal. But the Pirate defense was suffocating in the box, holding the Grizzlies to a 1-0 lead at halftime.

But the dam broke in the second half, as Fruitland poured on the goals.

Ashtyn Frazier and Abbi Roubidoux both recorded hat tricks for the Grizzlies. Fruitland also had two goals by Faith George and one goal by Peyton Fritts.

The Grizzlies (1-0, 1-0 SRV) will play at Weiser on Thursday. The Pirates (0-2, 0-2 SRV) will host McCall on Thursday.

