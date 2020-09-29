Volleyball
Nampa Christian 3, New Plymouth 0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-23)
The Pilgrims (4-4) will host Melba on Thursday.
Fruitland 3, Payette 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-12)
Lexi Barnes recorded a double-double with 15 assists and 12 aces.
Myah Gibb had 11 kills and three blocks. Madi Scott had 11 digs. Chanlar O’Neil recorded nine kills, 15 assists and seven digs.
The Grizzlies (10-4) will play at Homedale on Thursday. The Pirates (1-6) will play at Parma on Thursday.
