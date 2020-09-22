Boys soccer

McCall 1 at Weiser 0

The Wolverines (0-1) will host Fruitland on Thursday.

Girls soccer

Fruitland 4 at Payette 2

The Grizzlies (3-0) will host Weiser on Thursday. The Pirates (0-3) will host MCall on Thursday.

Volleyball

Payette 3, McCall 2

The Pirates (1-3) will host Homedale on Thursday.

Fruitland 3, Parma 2 (25-15, 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, 16-14)

Chanlar O’Neil recorded another double-double, with 24 kills and 28 assists.

Myah Gibb also recorded a double-double with 18 kills and 16 digs. Ava Dressen had 16 kills.

Maycee Grosvenor had 24 digs and Madison Scott recorded 17 digs. Lexi Barnes had 16 assists.

The Grizzlies (6-2) will play at Weiser on Thursday.

Weiser 3 at Homedale 0

The Wolverines (3-5) will host Fruitland on Thursday.

