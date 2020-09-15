Volleyball
Fruitland 3, Homedale 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-19)
Chanlar O’Neil had eight kills, 11 assists and five aces.
Myah Gibb had eight kills. Madi Scott had eight digs. Ellie Baker had eight digs. Lexi Barnes had 16 assists.
The Grizzlies (5-2) are scheduled to play at McCall on Thursday.
Melba 3, New Plymouth 0
The Pilgrims (3-3) will host Nampa Christian on Thursday.
Weiser 3 at McCall 0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-19)
The Wolverines (2-5) will host Payette on Thursday.
