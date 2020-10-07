Weiser High School logo

Boys soccer

Weiser 3 at McCall 0

The Wolverines (1-2) are scheduled to host Fruitland on Thursday.

Girls soccer

McCall 4 at Weiser 0

The Wolverines (1-3-1) are scheduled to play at Fruitland on Thursday.

Volleyball

Weiser 3 at Payette 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-7)

Macey Buescher had 29 digs for the Wolverines. Whitney Cordes added seven kills. Denica McClellan had four aces. Tobie Noyer had three blocks.

The Wolverines (4-7) will host Homedale on Thursday.

Tags

Load comments