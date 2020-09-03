Weiser High School logo

Cross country

Weiser Invitational (Rolling Hills GC)

Girls results:

1. Hillam, Emma, Fruitland: 22:53.32

5. Rynearson, Libbie, Weiser: 26:26.40

7. Malson, Mackenzie, Fruitland: 27:03.82

Boys results

2. Sams, Colton, Fruitland: 19:26.48

3. Marquez, Abraham, Fruitland: 19:27.19

4. Hathhorn, Ben, Weiser: 19:55.76

10. Monize, Gabe, Payette: 22:23.66

Girls soccer

Weiser 7 at Payette 3

The Wolverines (1-0, 1-0 SRV) will host McCall on Tuesday. The Pirates (0-1, 0-1 SRV) will host Fruitland on Tuesday.

