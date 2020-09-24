Volleyball
Homedale 3 at Payette 1
The Pirates (1-4) will play at Fruitland on Tuesday.
New Plymouth 3, Compass Charter 2 (25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 25-14, 25-11)
The Pilgrims (4-3) will play at Nampa Christian on Tuesday.
Fruitland 3 at Weiser 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20)
Chanlar O’Neil recorded another double-double with 17 kills, 20 assists and four aces.
Ava Dressen had 11 kills and four aces. Maycee Grosvenor had 18 digs and Myah Gibb had 16 digs.
Lexi Barnes had 17 assists and four aces.
The Grizzlies (8-2) will host Payette on Tuesday. The Wolverines (3-6) will play at Parma on Tuesday.
