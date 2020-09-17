Volleyball
Fruitland 3 at McCall 0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-18)
Chanlar O’Neil had a stellar night for the Grizzlies, recording a double-double with 21 kills and 16 assists with three aces.
Ava Dressen also recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 13 digs.
Ellie Baker had 10 kills. Myah Gibb had 16 digs. Madi Scott had 10 digs and Lexi Barnes had 23 assists.
The Grizzlies (5-2) will host Parma on Tuesday.
Weiser 3, Payette 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-14)
On senior night, Reagan Doty led the Wolverine switch six kills, seven digs and six aces. Mattie Shirts had six kills, two blocks and three aces.
Macey Buescher had 23 digs. Denica McClellan had nine digs.
The Wolverines (2-5) will play at Homedale on Tuesday. The Pirates (0-3) will play in the Golden Eagle Tournament over the weekend.
