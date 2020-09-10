Boys soccer
Fruitland 4, Weiser 3
The Grizzlies (0-0) are scheduled to host McCall on Thursday. The Wolverines (0-0) are scheduled to host McCall on Sept. 22.
Girls soccer
Fruitland 6 at Weiser 0
The Grizzlies (1-0, 1-0 SRV) are scheduled to play at McCall on Thursday. The Wolverines (1-1, 1-0 SRV) are scheduled to play at McCall on Sept. 22.
Volleyball
Melba 3, Weiser 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19)
The Wolverines (0-3) will participate in the Jerome Tournament over the weekend.
