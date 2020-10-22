Boys soccer
3A State Tournament
Weiser 0, Sugar-Salem 0 (8-7)
Following a penalty kick shootout for the ages, the Wolverines have taken out Sugar-Salem in the state tournament for the second year in a row.
Weiser (5-4) will play Gooding in the state semifinals on Friday afternoon.
Cross country
WIC District Championships
Girls team results
4. New Plymouth, 106
Top local placers
6. Taylor Hack, New Plymouth: 20:52.30
9. Emma Austin, New Plymouth: 21:14.43
Boys team results
5. New Plymouth, 130
Top local placers
16. Dallan Esplin, New Plymouth: 18:44.40
Volleyball
SRV District Tournament
Parma 3, Fruitland 1 (25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19)
Fruitland offensive errors and scrappy defense by the Panthers led to a tough Parma victory in the Snake River Valley District Championship game. This was the third time in a row the district finals featured the Panthers and the Grizzlies, with Parma coming out ahead in 2018 and 2020.
Chanlar O’Neil had 13 kills, two blocks, and 21 assists.
Ava Dressen had 15 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Myah Gibb had 11 kills and 15 digs.
Madi Scott had 17 digs. Maycee Grosvenor had 13 digs.
Lexi Barnes had 12 assists.
Weiser 3, McCall 1
The Grizzlies (14-6) will host the Wolverines (7-10) on Saturday in the SRV second-place game. The winner advances to the state tournament.
WIC District Tournament
New Plymouth 3, Cole Valley 2
The Pilgrims (7-7) will play in a state play-in game on Saturday.
