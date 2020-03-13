Tennis
Eagle 10, Fruitland 2
Boys singles
Austin Smith (Fruitland) over Evan Alther (Eagle): 7-6 (4), 6-1
Elliot Ramsey (Eagle) over Kade Farmer (Fruitland): 6-3, 6-0
Tommy Taylor (Eagle) over Alex Hanigan (Fruitland): 6-0, 6-0
Girls singles
Mary Young (Eagle) over Chanlar O’Neil (Fruitland): 6-0, 6-0
Riley Bobkiewicz (Eagle) over Morgan Bruton (Fruitland): 6-0, 6-0
Brooke Beil (Eagle) over Kennedy Phillips (Fruitland): 6-0, 6-1
Boys doubles
Alec Tzeng/Shane Garner (Eagle) over Joe Henggeler/Josh Henggeler (Fruitland): 6-1, 6-0
Blake Hammond/Joe Amorebieta (Eagle) over Tanner Lawrence/Anthony McComb (Fruitland): 6-0, 6-1
Girls doubles
Liv Taylor/Faith Erickson (Eagle) over Betsie Barlow/Sawyer Craig (Fruitland): 6-3, 6-2
Brooke McNeel/Reese Rutledge (Eagle) over Grace Davis/Janice Roundy (Fruitland): 6-1, 6-0
Mixed doubles
Lilly Richins/Logan Lloyd (Fruitland) over Anna Wang/Joey Kent (Eagle): 7-5, 6-1
Sydney Saxey/Calvin Baldwin (Eagle) over Myah Gibb/Clark Mahler (Fruitland): 6-2, 6-1
