Tony Ray
Buy Now

New Plymouth’s Tony Ray, middle, dribbles the ball between two St. Maries defenders during their state tournament game on Thursday.

 Nik Streng | The Argus Observer

Boys basketball

IHSAA 2A State Tournament

St. Maries 48, New Plymouth 40

Turnovers plagued the Pilgrims against the Lumberjacks. St. Maries outscored New Plymouth 13-6 in points off turnovers. The Lumberjacks also scored 16 points on free throws, while New Plymouth had nine.

Jesus Valdez led New Plymouth with 10 points and seven assists. Matt Hall scored nine points.

The Pilgrims (15-10) will play Melba in the consolation semifinals on Friday.

Girls basketball

OSAA 3A State Tournament

Sutherlin 66, Vale 57 (OT)

The Vikings came within seconds of a major upset over the No. 2-ranked team in the state in the first round.

Emersyn Johnson led the Vikings with 25 points and four assists. Matyson Siddoway recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

The Vikings (17-9) will play Pleasant Hill in the consolation semifinals on Friday.

Tags

Load comments