Fruitland volleyball

Members of the Fruitland volleyball team meet with coach Rena sitz, middle, after losing in five sets to Parma in the 3A State Tournament third place game on Saturday in Twin Falls.

 Submitted photo

Volleyball

3A State Tournament (Twin Falls)

Third place game

Parma 3, Fruitland 2 (25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12)

Semifinal

Kimberly 3, Fruitland 2 (15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 15-7)

The Grizzlies’ season ends with a 17-7 record after falling to Parma in the state tournament’s third-place game.

