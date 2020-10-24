Boys soccer
3A State Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 0
The Wolverines finish the season with a 6-5 record and second place in the 3A State Tournament. This marks the sixth time in the past seven years that the Wolverines are bringing home a trophy from the state tournament.
Volleyball
SRV District Tournament
Fruitland 3, Weiser 1
The Grizzlies (15-6) take second in the district and will head to the state tournament. The Wolverines end the season with a 7-11 record.
