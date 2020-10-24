Weiser High School logo

Boys soccer

3A State Tournament

Sun Valley Community School 2, Weiser 0

The Wolverines finish the season with a 6-5 record and second place in the 3A State Tournament. This marks the sixth time in the past seven years that the Wolverines are bringing home a trophy from the state tournament.

Volleyball

SRV District Tournament

Fruitland 3, Weiser 1

The Grizzlies (15-6) take second in the district and will head to the state tournament. The Wolverines end the season with a 7-11 record.

