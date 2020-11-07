Football
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Sugar-Salem 34, Weiser 8
After beating rival Fruitland to advance to the state quarterfinals, the Wolverines ran into a brick wall on Saturday afternoon. The two-time reigning state champion Diggers were unstoppable in the first half, scoring on their first three drives and quickly jumping out to a 20-0 lead.
Weiser was able to get on the scoreboard late, with a touchdown coming in the final minutes of the game.
The Wolverines’ season comes to an end with a 5-5 record.
