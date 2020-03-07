Vale girls basketball

Members of the Vale girls basketball team pose with their fourth-place trophy from the OSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Tournament on Saturday in Coos Bay.

 Submitted photo

Boys basketball

IHSAA 2A State Tournament

Malad 46, New Plymouth 40

The Pilgrims weren’t able to get into an offensive rhythm in the consolation championship game.

Derek Hampton led the Pilgrims with 15 points. Matt Hall had 10 rebounds.

Jesus Valdez scored seven points, adding five assists and five rebounds.

The Dragon outscored the Pilgrims 20-9 in points off free throws and 21-15 in points off turnovers.

The Pilgrims’ season comes to an end with a 16-11 record. New Plymouth was also the Western Idaho Conference runner-up.

Girls basketball

OSAA 3A State Tournament

Vale 34, Willamina 33

After dropping to No. 10 in the OSAA rankings on the state’s freeze date, the Vikings stunned the competition at the state tournament in Coos Bay, finishing with a dramatic comeback win over Willamina in the fourth-place game.

After being held to two points in the second quarter, the Vikings saw themselves trailing 20-12 at halftime against the No. 4-ranked team in the state. Facing Vale’s tough defense, the Bulldogs were only able to score four points in the fourth quarter, and were held without a field goal for the final five minutes and 47 seconds of the game.

Matyson Siddoway scored nine points and 15 rebounds.

Emmy Johnson scored 10 points, seven of which came in the second half. Rachel Wolfe scored seven points, six of which came in the second half.

The Vikings finish the season with a 19-9 record and fourth place in the state tournament. Getting there, the Vikings were one possession away from upsetting No. 2-seed Sutherlin in the quarterfinals, then crushed No. 3-ranked Pleasant Hill in the consolation semifinals.

