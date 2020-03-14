Baseball
Weiser 7, New Plymouth 4
The Wolverines recorded 15 hits, with Ray Calley and Willie Shirts each getting three hits.
Shirts pitched three 4.1 innings, striking out two.
Zack Conley and Matt Hall each pitched three innings for the Pilgrims.
The Pilgrims committed three errors.
Weiser 10, New Plymouth 4
The Pilgrims made the game more interesting late, but gave up a four-run lead to the Wolverines just one inning in.
Calley led the Wolverines with three hits. Tyler Pope had three RBIs and two hits.
Jared Mink pitched four innings and struck out five New Plymouth batters. Calley pitched 2.2 innings, striking out three.
The Pilgrims committed six errors.
The Wolverines (2-0) will play at Buhl on Friday. The Pilgrims (0-3) will .
Fruitland 11, Wood River 10
The Grizzlies were able to hold on to their lead as Wood River closed the game on a 5-0 run.
Brennan Fitzsimonds had three hits and one RBI.
Kade Tidwell pitched 4.2 innings, striking out six.
The Grizzlies (1-1) will host Parma on Tuesday.
Softball
Payette 8, McCall 6
Aeverie Burns ended the first game with a walk-off home run. The senior had three hits and two RBIs in the game.
Sophie LeBow pitched all seven innings, allowing six hits and striking out eight.
Payette 19, McCall 7 (5 innings)
Katelynn Mott had three hits and four RBIs. Anika Burke recorded three hits and two RBIs.
LeBow pitched 3.2 innings and struck out three. Lexi Points pitched 1.1 innings and struck out one.
The Pirates (3-0) will host Emmett on Wednesday.
Weiser 6, New Plymouth 5
Whitney Cordes pitched four innings for the Wolverines, striking out one. Toby Noyer pitched three innings, striking out seven.
Cordes had two RBIs.
Hailey Rupp pitched six innings for the Pilgrims, striking out 12.
Weiser 18, New Plymouth 7
After allowing the Pilgrims five runs in the first inning, the Wolverines blew up, outscoring New Plymouth 14-0 over the next three and a half innings.
Shale Huggins had three RBIs. Tobie Noyer and Cordes each had two RBIs, with Noyer recording a home run.
The Wolverines (2-0) will play at Buhl on Friday. The Pilgrims (1-3) will host McCall on Tuesday.
