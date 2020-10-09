Football
Melba 44 at New Plymouth 14
The Mustangs’ option-run offense put up a dizzying 574 yards against the Pilgrims, with 338 of those coming via the run.
Spencer Lyman had 13 carries for 110 yards. Javon Lindeman had 17 carries for 96 yards.
Casey Arritola completed three of nine passes for 36 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Pilgrims (3-3) will play Cole Valley at Nampa Christian on Friday.
Homedale 54, Payette 0
The Pirates (3-3) will host Fruitland on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.