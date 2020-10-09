Football

Melba 44 at New Plymouth 14

The Mustangs’ option-run offense put up a dizzying 574 yards against the Pilgrims, with 338 of those coming via the run.

Spencer Lyman had 13 carries for 110 yards. Javon Lindeman had 17 carries for 96 yards.

Casey Arritola completed three of nine passes for 36 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Pilgrims (3-3) will play Cole Valley at Nampa Christian on Friday.

Homedale 54, Payette 0

The Pirates (3-3) will host Fruitland on Friday.

