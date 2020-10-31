Cross country
3A State Championship (Eagle Island)
Girls team results:
10. Weiser, 238
Top local finishers:
30. Kendall Rynearson, Weiser: 21:42.69
31: Braylee Peterson, Fruitland: 21:44.37
Boys team results:
8. Fruitland, 189
Top local finishers:
21. Atticus Andersen, Fruitland: 17:36.59
29. Abraham Marquez, Fruitland: 17:52.64
2A State Championship (Eagle Island)
Girls team results:
9. New Plymouth, 235
Top local finishers:
25. Taylor Hack, New Plymouth: 21:15.49
36. Emma Austin, New Plymouth: 22:02.50
Volleyball
3A State Tournament (Twin Falls)
Fruitland 3, American Falls 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-9)
