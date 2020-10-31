Cross country

3A State Championship (Eagle Island)

Girls team results:

10. Weiser, 238

Top local finishers:

30. Kendall Rynearson, Weiser: 21:42.69

31: Braylee Peterson, Fruitland: 21:44.37

Boys team results:

8. Fruitland, 189

Top local finishers:

21. Atticus Andersen, Fruitland: 17:36.59

29. Abraham Marquez, Fruitland: 17:52.64

2A State Championship (Eagle Island)

Girls team results:

9. New Plymouth, 235

Top local finishers:

25. Taylor Hack, New Plymouth: 21:15.49

36. Emma Austin, New Plymouth: 22:02.50

Volleyball

3A State Tournament (Twin Falls)

Fruitland 3, American Falls 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-9)

Tags

Load comments