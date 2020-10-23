Boys soccer
3A State Tournament
Weiser 3, Gooding 2
The Wolverines (5-4) will play for the state championship on Sunday.
Football
New Plymouth 50, Marsing 23
The Pilgrims amassed 326 yards on the ground against the Huskies, averaging 10.2 yards per carry. Erin Vian carried the ball eight times for 127 yards and one touchdown. Spencer Lyman had eight carries for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
New Plymouth also had four takeaways.
The Pilgrims (5-3) finish the regular season as the WIC’s No. 2 seed.
Weiser 42 at Parma 0
The Wolverines (4-4) finish the regular season as the SRV’s No. 3 seed.
