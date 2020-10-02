Football
New Plymouth 44 at Nampa Christian 28
After trailing 20-14 at halftime, the Pilgrims came alive in the second half, outsourcing the Trojans 30-8 en route to the double-digit win.
Javon Lindeman had 27 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey Hite had 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Spencer Lyman had 17 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. In total, the Pilgrims gained 282 yards rushing.
Casey Arritola completed five of 13 passes for 54 yards.
The Pilgrim defense came up big on Friday, forcing three turnovers, including an interception by Lindeman that was returned for a touchdown.
The Pilgrims (3-2) will host Melba on Friday.
