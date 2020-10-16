Football
Fruitland 52 at Payette 6
The Grizzlies (6-0, 3-0 SRV) will play at Homedale on Friday in the de facto SRV Championship game. The Pirates (3-4, 1-3 SRV) will close their season at McCall on Friday.
New Plymouth 46, Cole Valley 14
The Pilgrims were hard to stop on Friday, averaging 9.4 yards per play in the blowout win over the Chargers.
Spencer Lyman led th ePilgrims with 13 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Javon Lindeman had 15 carries for 110 yards. Erin Vian had seven carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns, while Bailey HIte had four carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Casey Arritola completed three of six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions on defense.
The Pilgrims (4-3, 2-1 WIC) will host Marsing on Friday.
