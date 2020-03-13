Baseball

Nampa Christian 14, Payette 3 (6 innings)

Allowing eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Pirates struggled to come back against the Trojans.

Kodee Bennett pitched 3.1 innings, striking out one. Morin Jayden pitched two innings.

Bennett also had two hits to lead the Pirates.

The Pirates committed two errors.

Nampa Christian 12, Payette 2 (5 innings)

The Trojans blew ahead in the top of the third inning, scoring eight runs.

Tyus Husky had two hits and two RBIs.

AJ Reed pitched 2.2 innings. Game Ramos pitched 2.1 innings.

The Pirates (0-2) will host Emmett on Wednesday.

