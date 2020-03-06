New Plymouth basketball celebrate
Buy Now

Members of the New Plymouth basketball team celebrate a three-pointer by Matt Hall, right, late in the second quarter of Friday's game against Melba. 

 Nik Streng | The Argus Observer

Boys basketball

Idaho 2A State Tournament

New Plymouth 59, Melba 50

Matt Hall was nearly unguardable on Friday afternoon. The New Plymouth junior, standing at six-foot-five, scored 18 points while making six of eight three pointers.

Kobe Roberts scored 16 points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

The Pilgrims (16-10) will play for the 2A consolation championship on Saturday morning.

Idaho 3A State Tournament

Kimberly 55, Fruitland 37

After allowing 35 points in the first half, the Grizzlies struggled to come back against a red hot Kimberly, who seemingly couldn’t miss in the second quarter. 

“In the first quarter, they were hitting a bunch of shots and all of a sudden you’re looking at a ten-point deficit,” Lake said. “That’s a tough hole to dig yourself out of against a really really good basketball team. I thought, for the most part, we got them and had them shooting the shots we wanted them to shoot. But they were outstanding and made a lot of them.”

Nolan Bower was the only Fruitland player to find consistent success on offense on Friday night. The junior scored a team-high 15 points. Hyrun Lindsey scored nine points. 

“Our guys that are usually capable of hitting shots just didn’t make shots,” Lake said. 

Kimberly’s Dawson Cummings was a nightmare for the Grizzlies on Friday, scoring 30 points. 

For the second time in the last two weeks, the Grizzlies were seriously missing senior guard Colton Capps, who injured his knee in the district tournament. Capps was the Grizzlies’ top defender all season.

“The Capps thing comes to haunt us again,” Lake said. “Capps guards him and we don’t have to say, ‘Do this is this situation, or do this,’ We’d just let him go.”

The Grizzlies (23-3) will play for third place on Saturday, a situation that is alien to everyone on the Fruitland roster. For the past two years, the Grizzlies have always spent the Saturday of the state tournament in the championship game at the Ford Idaho Center. Lake said he’s not worried about the team entering the Saturday game. 

“They’re winners. They’re winners,” Lake said. “They’ll be ready and they’ll play at a high level tomorrow.”

Girls basketball

Oregon 3A State Tournament

Vale 50, Pleasant Hill 28

The Vikings were smart on offense against the Billies, making 47.8 percent of their shots.

Matyson Siddoway scored 17 points to lead the Vikings, adding a team-high six rebounds.

Kailey McGourty scored 11 points. Emmy Johnson scored six points and had five assists.

The Vikings (18-9) will play Willamina for fourth place on Saturday morning.

Tags

Load comments