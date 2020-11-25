PAYETTE
Payette Girls Basketball team took on Marsing at home on Tuesday and came away with a 45-23 win. According to an email from Payette head coach Rashell LeBow, high-scorers for the game included Madison Collingwood with 17 points, Arianna Hernandez with 10 points and Kendyl Spelman who gained 7 points on the game.
Up next: Payette takes on Weiser for a home game at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, then travels to play Nampa Christian at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
