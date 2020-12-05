SOUTH FREMONT

South Fremont couldn’t stop the Fruitland boys basketball team on their home court, as the Grizzlies inched by on Dec. 4, walking away with a one-point win, 64-63.

Top scorers included Kaimen Peebles, small forward, who earned 16 points, and forwards Jacob Hamann and Nolan Bower, who scored 14 points a piece.

