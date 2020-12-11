FRUITLAND
The Fruitland Grizzlies boys varsity team upset Nampa Christian on Wednesday, 62-56.
Top-scorers in the game included Fruitland players Dylon Watson, who scored 17 points;
Hyrum Lindsey, who scored 16 points and Russell Vander Woude, a Nampa Christian player who scored 15 points.
Fruitland's Dawson McGraw also made four 3-pointers.
