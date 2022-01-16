FRUITLAND — On Jan. 13, the Fruitland men’s basketball team hosted the Payette Pirates for a Snake River Valley, SRV, conference matchup between the two county rivals.
In the game, the Pirates focused heavily on guarding the Grizzlies’ 6 foot 8 inch power forward Nolan Bower (22), which resulted in a defensive showdown between the two teams. The Pirates were the first on the board, when sophomore guard Jaydin Morin-Bishop (4) scored on a mid-range jump shot from the corner. Fruitland was able to answer back shortly after, but the remainder of the first quarter was a display of defensive talents. As a result, the Grizzlies held onto a one point lead after a low-scoring first quarter 8-7.
In the second quarter, the Grizzlies were able to increase their lead with a few quick buckets, but the gap was closed when Payette junior power forward Collin Hysell (33) scored in a mid-range jump shot, which was followed shortly after by a 3-pointer from his teammate, senior post Cace Lewis (22), to bring the game to a tie score. Consequently, the Pirates were able to take advantage of their momentum to go on a 13-4 run to take the lead prior to halftime 21-17.
After halftime, the Pirates continued to control the momentum of the game. Things got started when Payette senior guard Zander Allen (3) was the first to score in the third quarter, when his teammate, junior small forward Abraham Rodriguez (42), pulled down the offensive rebound to dish the ball to Allen (3) for the second-chance points. Subsequently, the Pirates continued to push the pace, in order to further increase their lead over the Grizzlies. As a result, the Pirates were able to outscore the Grizzlies 13-3 in the third quarter to increase their lead to 34-20 as the teams prepared for the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies found the spark they needed to regain control of the game’s momentum. It started when Fruitland junior shooting guard Eddie Rodriguez (1) scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter, after Bower (22) pulled down the offensive rebound to dish it to E. Rodriguez (1) on the baseline for an assist. Following the bucket from E. Rodriguez (1), the Grizzlies were able to force the Pirates to commit multiple shooting fouls to send the Grizzlies to the free-throw line.
The Grizzlies continued to push the pace, in order to make the comeback a possibility. They were able to get within seven points before the Pirates were able to score again. However, the Grizzlies continued to utilize the late-game momentum that they had gained in the second half, chipping away at the Pirates lead. With three minutes left in the game, the Grizzlies found themselves down by four points.
However, Payette’s Allen (3) was able to force a turnover after applying defensive pressure, in order to force the wild pass that went out of bounds. Subsequently, Payette took over possession of the ball. The Pirates pushed the ball down the court, and found an open shot from beyond the 3-point line. The Pirates’ shot didn’t fall down, but was rebounded by Pirates’ Morin-Bishop (4), who immediately kicked the ball out to his teammate, Allen (3), for the 3-pointer to increase their lead to seven in the final minutes of the game.
Following the 3-pointer from Allen (3), the Grizzlies went on a 8-0 scoring run to take the lead with under a minute left in the game, due to their defensive efforts. As a result, the Grizzlies took the lead for the first time in the second half 42-41.
With 11 seconds left on the clock, the Pirates inbounded the ball to Morin-Bishop (4), who drove the lane to take the ball to the rim to force a shooting foul. As a result, the Pirates had the opportunity to make two free throws, in order to regain the lead. After Morin-Bishop was able to knock down two, clutch free throws, the Pirates defense was able to hold strong to defeat the Grizzlies in a nail-biter game 43-42.
