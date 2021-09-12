PAYETTE — Earlier this week, on Thursday, Sept. 9, the Pilgrims traveled to Payette High School to take on the Payette Pirates. The two teams had already met once during the season at a tri-meet hosted at New Plymouth High School, along with Nyssa. The Pilgrims managed to win the team’s first meeting, 3-0, but things were a little bit different this time around. The Pirates were able to win the team’s second meeting in a close fought match, 3-2.
The Pilgrims were able to win the first set, 25-7, starting off the game in the lead. The Pirates managed to bounce back by winning the second set, 25-17. The Pilgrims were able to win the third set, 25-10, gaining the lead in the overall match, 2-1.
Pirates head coach Rickey Kamimae had mentioned that the Pirates were able to feed off of their home court crowd by stating, “We had a great crowd to help with our momentum.”
The Pirates continued through the game after being able to take the win in the fourth set, 25-20, bringing the game to its fifth and final set. The fifth set was the closest set of the night, but the Pirates were the team that managed to earn the victory after winning the fifth set, 15-13.
The Pirates’ top performers for the night were senior Sydney Denison (7) and junior Kaylee Weideman (1). Denison was able to accumulate five kills, two aces, and two digs during the Pirates victory, whereas Weideman was able to earn five kills, one ace, and six assists of her own during the game versus New Plymouth.
“The team worked hard and never gave up, they left everything on the court,” mentioned Coach Kamimae through an email.
The Pirates will advance in their season to compete in a home game against Marsing High School on Monday, Sept. 13. They will follow that game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, to compete in a conference game against Weiser, hosted at Payette High School. The Pilgrims will advance to play Melba High School in a conference matchup on Thursday, Sept. 16, hosted at New Plymouth High School.
