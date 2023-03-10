MELBA — On Thursday, the Payette Pirates baseball team traveled to Melba High School to compete against the Mustangs in a nonconference matchup between the two teams, the first of the season for both teams.
The Mustangs got on the scoreboard early in the game as they brought in one run in the first inning, while holding the Pirates from scoring. Following a scoreless second inning, the Pirates stole the lead from their opponents after bringing in two runs. After stealing the lead, Payette took the field to hold Melba from scoring to maintain their lead entering the fourth inning.
In the fourth inning, the Pirates began to further increase their lead after they scored two additional runs to bring the score to 4-1.
However, the Mustangs quickly responded as they brought six base runners home in the fourth inning to reclaim the lead 7-4.
Entering the fifth inning, the Pirates quickly regained their composure, and responded with three runs of their own to tie the game 7-7. They took the field following the third out, and held the Mustangs from scoring.
The game concluded in a tie following the conclusion of the fifth inning. As a result, both teams started off the season with an overall record of 0-0-1.
Up next, the Pirates will prepare to compete against the Buhl Indians in a doubleheader for their home opener on Saturday, starting at noon and 2 p.m. Following the nonconference doubleheader, Payette will remain on their home field to compete against the New Plymouth Pilgrims on Monday, starting at 5 p.m.
