MELBA — On Thursday, the Payette Pirates baseball team traveled to Melba High School to compete against the Mustangs in a nonconference matchup between the two teams, the first of the season for both teams.

The Mustangs got on the scoreboard early in the game as they brought in one run in the first inning, while holding the Pirates from scoring. Following a scoreless second inning, the Pirates stole the lead from their opponents after bringing in two runs. After stealing the lead, Payette took the field to hold Melba from scoring to maintain their lead entering the fourth inning.



Tags

Load comments