MCCALL — On Wednesday, the Payette Pirates baseball team (10-4-1, 6-1 SRV) traveled to McCall-Donnelly High School to compete against the Vandals (0-9, 0-7 SRV) in a Snake River Valley, SRV, showdown.

In the game, the Pirates claimed a dominant victory after finishing off McCall-Donnelly in five innings 12-1, due to the 10-run mercy rule.



