MCCALL — On Wednesday, the Payette Pirates baseball team (10-4-1, 6-1 SRV) traveled to McCall-Donnelly High School to compete against the Vandals (0-9, 0-7 SRV) in a Snake River Valley, SRV, showdown.
In the game, the Pirates claimed a dominant victory after finishing off McCall-Donnelly in five innings 12-1, due to the 10-run mercy rule.
In the first inning, the Pirates were unable to find their way to home plate, but stood strong in the field to hold the Vandals from scoring, as well.
Following the scoreless inning, Payette surged ahead of their conference opponents after bringing in five runs in the top of the second inning. After the strong offensive display by the Pirates, they continued to showcase their defensive strengths as the Vandals remained scoreless.
Payette carried their momentum into the third inning, where they further increased their lead after scoring seven runs while holding McCall-Donnelly to zero.
The Pirates were unable to score for the remainder of the game, but only allowed the Vandals to score one run in the bottom of the fifth inning to bring the final score to 12-1, concluding after the fifth inning.
Payette was led by senior Cameron Strong (20), who pitched all five innings facing 19 batters. Strong sent multiple Vandals back to the dugout after earning a total of 12 strikeouts, while only allowing two hits and one run.
In the batter’s box, the Pirates were led by senior Collin Hysell (17), who hit 4-for-4 earning four RBIs while scoring two runs himself. He was followed by sophomore Jacob Penfold (10), 2-for-3 with one RBI while scoring two runs; and senior Kyler Anderson (6), 2-for-3 while scoring two runs.
Up next, the Pirates will prepare to travel to Parma High School to take on the Panthers in another SRV matchup as Payette continues through the conference portion of their schedule. Currently, the Pirates are ranked second in the SRV with their only loss in the SRV coming at the hand of Fruitland.
